Despite fall in positivity rate, bed occupancy, level-3 curbs to continue in Mumbai

Mumbai will continue to remain in the level-3 category of the Maharashtra governments plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions till further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said on Friday night. As per the state governments notification, municipal corporations and districts with positivity rate below 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy rate between 25 to 40 per cent are categorised under level 2.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai will continue to remain in the level-3 category of the Maharashtra government's plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions till further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday night. Considering the possible difficulties in the implementation of COVID-19 control measures, the guidelines issued on June 5, 2021, will continue as of now, it said.

The infection positivity rate in Mumbai has dipped to 4.40 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 27.12 per cent. Therefore, as per the state government's criteria, Mumbai can shift to the less rigorous level-2 restrictions. But the BMC said it decided to continue with level-3 restrictions considering the city's size and population density, daily arrival of a huge number of commuters from other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the India Meteorological Department's warning of very heavy rainfall in the next few days.

Under the level-3 restrictions, both essential and non-essential shops are allowed to remain open till 4 pm, but malls, theatres and multiplexes remain closed. Also, only essential services staff and government staff are permitted to travel on suburban local trains. As per the state government''s notification, municipal corporations and districts with positivity rate below 5 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy rate between 25 to 40 per cent are categorised under level 2. PTI KK KRK KRK

