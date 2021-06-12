U.S. Trade Representative Tai to hold trade talks in Britain next week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 03:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Britain on Wednesday and hold talks with British trade minister Elizabeth Truss, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said in a statement on Friday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Katherine Tai
- British
- Britain
- U.S.
Advertisement