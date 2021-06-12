Fire breaks out at showroom in south Delhi
A fire broke out at a showroom in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market area on Saturday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet, they said.
