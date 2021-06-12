Mantra and IDT join hands to launch Weavers' Training Program

Left Menu

MANTRA being a textile research association having a huge NABL accredited laboratory of various instruments and IDT being the leading design institute considering the needs of every design aspirant, as well as the industry, have joined hands together to provide technical training to the people associated with the textile sector who desire to grow in this arena.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:03 IST
This collaboration is a hope to provide and create employment opportunities that will also help in promoting the economy of the city.. Image Credit: ANI
Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI/PNN): MANTRA being a textile research association having a huge NABL accredited laboratory of various instruments and IDT being the leading design institute considering the needs of every design aspirant, as well as the industry, have joined hands together to provide technical training to the people associated with the textile sector who desire to grow in this arena. The duo has come up with a 3-months weavers' training program in Surat. The main objective behind this collaboration is skill up-gradation, which includes the transfer of better technology to weavers, motivating the weavers to adopt the same and also help in providing better access to market for the products, so that their productivity, quality, and earnings could be enhanced.

This collaboration is a hope to provide and create employment opportunities that will also help in promoting the economy of the city. IDT and MANTRA are looking forward to creating such spaces for the textile people through this weavers' training program.

Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, President Mantra, expressed "Such associations will generate enormous employment through industrial training and looking forward to bridging the gap between academics and textile industries." Further, he called upon textile entrepreneurs to train their next generation through upcoming technology in Textiles by broadening opportunities for new technical skilled people. In the words of Ashok Goyal, Founder, IDT, "Such PPP models and associations work towards overall development and I am grateful to MANTRA for showing its belief in us."

"MANTRA has been conducting such training programmes for the past 15 years and this association with IDT will help reach this course to masses across India," said Dr SK Basu, Director, MANTRA. In the words of the Additional Director, Dr PP Raichurkar, "Its long term objective is to automate the entire process of Garmenting, initiating from weaving to wet processing, technical textiles and finally moving towards automated garmenting. Through this joint venture, we would be able to provide skilled trained employees and entrepreneurs to the textile and Garment industry. The next five years aim is to train and provide 50 competent entrepreneurs having new manufacturing units in weaving to Surat city."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

