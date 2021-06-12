Jio introduces 5 new 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility plans

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Saturday introduced five new plans with 'no daily limit' prepaid mobility offerings. The plans listed on company's website start from Rs 127 for 15 days validity, offering 12 GB of uncapped daily data.

Other plans with the validity of 30 days, 60 days, 90 days and 365 days have also been introduced. Jio Freedom plans will bring more options for digital life, the company said in a statement. The new prepaid plans have a 30-day multiple validity unlike the earlier popular prepaid plans that came with 28-day and multiple validity.

The five plans offer fixed data with no daily limit and unlimited voice. "They will help high data users enjoy seamless data usage without having to worry about exhausting daily limits while the 30-day validity cycle offers ease of remembering the recharge date." The plans also offer access to Jio's information and utility apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others. The plan priced at Rs 247 has a 30-day validity and 25 GB data without any daily limits.

Other plans are priced at Rs 447 (60 days validity and 50GB data), Rs 597 (90 days validity and 75 GB data) and Rs 2,397 (365 days validity and 365 GB data). (ANI)

