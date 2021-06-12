5 showrooms damaged in fire at Delhi market

Five showrooms were damaged in a fire that broke out in a market area here on Saturday morning, officials said, adding no injuries were reported. The incident took place in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Central Market area, they said.

According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''When fire tenders reached the spot, four showrooms were on fire and later (the blaze) spread to the fifth shop. It must have started early morning in one of the shops and then spread to the rest," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, adding its origin and cause were unknown.

He said the firemen were able to prevent the blaze from spreading further with a timely response to the call.

''Our firemen showed great presence of mind and saved the fire from spreading to the residential areas behind the showrooms," Garg said the operation to douse the blaze began from a lane between the rear gates of the showrooms to residential quarters.

A total of 30 fire tenders and over 100 firefighters were on the spot to bring the fire under control, he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: ''I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials." PTI AMP MGA MGA

