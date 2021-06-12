Left Menu

U.S. screens 2.02 mln airport passengers Friday - highest since March 2020

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:07 IST
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.02 million passengers on Friday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

It was the first time daily U.S. airport passengers screened had topped 2 million since March 7, 2020, the TSA said.

Still, Friday's demand is still just 75% of pre-pandemic air travel on the equivalent day in June 2019, when 2.7 million passengers were screened. U.S. air travel demand has been rising steadily for months as more Americans get vaccinated.

