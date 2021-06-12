Left Menu

Adani Enterprises incorporates new subsidiary for cement biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:19 IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Saturday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Cement Industries Limited (ACIL), to manufacture all types of cements.

In a filing to BSE, the company said it incorporated the wholly-owned subsidiary on June 11, 2021 and the subsidiary company yet to commence its business operations.

The new company will carry on business as manufacturers, producers, processors of all types of cements. ACIL is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 11th June, 2021, and is yet to commence its business operations.

ACIL has an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh and a paid-up share capital of Rs 5 lakh, Adani Enterprises said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

