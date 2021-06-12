Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:21 IST
Southern Railway delivers over 4,000 MT medical oxygen to TN
Chennai, Jun 12 (PTI): Over 4,000 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) has been delivered to Tamil Nadu through 69 Oxygen Express trains since last month.

Tamil Nadu received the first oxygen supply through an express train on May 14 here from Durgapur in West Bengal.

''As on date, Southern Railway has delivered a total of 4,781.22 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen for Tamil Nadu through 69 oxygen express trains,'' a Southern Railway press release said on Saturday.

Three oxygen express trains from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, respectively, arrived today, it said.

Southern Railway said the Inland container depot in Tondiarpet handled the maximum number of such express trains with 29 trains delivering 2,091.16 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen while the remaining was shared by Tondiarpet Goods Yard, Tiruchirappalli Goods Yard, Kudalnagar, Madukkarai (near Coimbatore).

As for further oxygen express trains, Southern Railway said one more loaded rake from Chhattisgarh was on transit.PTI VIJ BN BALA BN BALA

