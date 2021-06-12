Left Menu

PGCIL’s pan-India Covid vaccination drive continues

12-06-2021
PGCIL's pan-India Covid vaccination drive continues
State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is continuously organising COVID vaccination drive amid the second wave to curb the spread of deadly virus across India.

PGCIL, under the Ministry of Power, has adopted a heterogeneous approach in combating the COVID 19 Pandemic by extending timely help to all its employees and their families, a power ministry statement said.

The ministry noted that the PGCIL's pan India COVID vaccination drive continues.

Among the many initiatives the most important and timely initiative was the organisation of Vaccination drives in various offices of PGCIL. * * * * * * Bank of India concludes 3-day vaccination drive * Bank of India on Saturday said it has concluded a 3-day Covid-19 vaccination drive at the bank's head office situated at BKC, Mumbai.

As many as 1,330 staff members and their family members were inoculated through a tie up arrangement made with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, the bank said in a release.

Keeping in mind the social distancing protocols, the whole inoculation drive was conducted in smooth, organized manner with courteous coordination from volunteer representatives of HR Department, Bank of India Officers' Association and staff union - Mumbai, it added.

The Officers' Association distributed useful medical kit to each vaccinated individual.

