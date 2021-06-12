Maha confident of signing MOUs worth at least Rs 20,000 crore: official

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Maharashtra has managed to convince industries to invest in various sectors and is targeting to sign up deals worth at least Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 crore in near future, a top state official said on Saturday. ''Maharashtra is pursuing leads of investment proposals worth over Rs 40,000 crore but we are confident that half of these proposals would fructify into concrete memorandums of understanding (MoUs),'' Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) chief executive P Anbalagan told reporters here.

He said private capital investment has been deeply impacted in the pandemic as the demand dried up in what has been primarily a consumption-driven growth in the economy in the last few years. "We have leads of solid investment worth Rs 40,000 crore in Maharashtra. Once Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gives us a date, we can sign MOUs worth at least Rs 20,000 - 25,000 crore," Anbalagan said. He said MOUs were signed with 52 companies last year and the allotment of land for 36 companies is in the final stage. ''They have an investment commitment of Rs 1.12 lakh crores. Now we have solid leads of investment of Rs 40,000 crore. After we get a timeline from CM Thackeray, we can sign MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore,'' he said. Anbalagan also spoke about the investments in pipeline for Aurangabad, the largest city in the Marathwada region. ''Reckitt Benckiser has been allotted a fresh incentive letter. The incentive period of this company has been increased to nine years from seven years as it is going to invest roughly Rs 500 crore in AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City) Shendra in the Marathwada region and the extension of incentive is sanctioned by the cabinet sub-committee. Similarly, Shreenath, a company from the packaging industry, is investing around Rs 250 crore in Shendra. We have leads of petrochemical, green energy, electronic companies here. We have acquired land in AURIC Shendra periphery which will be cheaper than AURIC. It will be allotted to those MSMEs that cannot purchase land in DMICs Shendra node. The land allotment may commence from this December or by January next year,'' he said. He said talks with an e-vehicle company are in the final stage. ''The location is yet to be finalised but we have also done marketing of AURIC for this. As a routine investment in the past one year, the MIDC has allotted lands to investments worth Rs 22,000 crore across Maharashtra,'' he added. While talking about the new investment in Pune, Anbalagan said, 'an electronic cluster anchor unit is coming up in Ranjangaon (phase three) with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and land will be allotted in the next week,'' he added.

