Four killed, one injured as tractor overturns in MP village

Four persons were killed and one injured when a tractor overturned in a village in Madhya Pradeshs Singrauli district on Saturday, police said. The deceased included three men in the age group of 18 to 65 years and an elderly woman, while a pedestrian was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, the official said.

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 12-06-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:30 IST
Four persons were killed and one injured when a tractor overturned in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Saturday, police said. The accident took place at Suda village, about 90 kms from the district headquarters, where four persons were heading to a farm on a tractor, said D N Raj, in-charge of Chitrangi police station. The tractor overturned when it tried to avoid hitting an elderly woman on the road, the official said.

While two of the victims died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said. The deceased included three men in the age group of 18 to 65 years and an elderly woman, while a pedestrian was also injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, the official said. A hunt has been launched for the tractor driver who fled the scene, following the accident, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was drunk and was driving carelessly at the time of incident.

