Left Menu

MP: `Akhand Bharat' map sets off row

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:20 IST
MP: `Akhand Bharat' map sets off row
  • Country:
  • India

A map of `Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) installed by the Indore civic body on a busy road has created controversy, with the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh asking whether it was in line with India's foreign policy.

The mural-like installation at Footi Kothi Crossing was put up by the civic traffic department two years ago, an official said. It covers the entire subcontinent including Pakistan and Bangladesh, and shows topographical features but not the existing national boundaries.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Aminul Khan Suri in a press statement on Friday said the Union government should clarify if the map was in line with India's foreign policy and an ''indication of things to come''.

''Wouldn't it affect relations with neighbouring countries?'' he asked.

He also sought action against Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials who allowed the map to be installed in a public place.

IMC Regional Officer Yogendra Gangrade said the mural was installed by the traffic department two years ago, but for some reason it was not unveiled. Someone removed the cover on it a couple of months ago, he said, adding that he did not have more details.

Indore MP and BJP leader Shankar Lalwani said the map reflected history. “When India was Akhand (undivided), the neighbouring countries were part of it. Our boundaries had spread far and wide. Keeping these historical facts in mind someone has installed it,'' the MP said. PTI HWP LAL KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021