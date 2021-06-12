MP: Tree falls on shops in Bhopal; 2 dead
Two men were crushed to death and as many others injured when a tree fell on the makeshift shops amid a storm in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Saturday, police said.A tamarind tree which stood along the wall of a graveyard fell on six shops and the road in Bhopal Talkies area at 6 pm killing two persons aged 21 and 22 years and leaving two others badly injured, said Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Jahir Khan.
''A tamarind tree which stood along the wall of a graveyard fell on six shops and the road in Bhopal Talkies area at 6 pm killing two persons aged 21 and 22 years and leaving two others badly injured,'' said Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Jahir Khan. While two of the four persons injured in the incident died on their way to a hospital two others are undergoing treatment. Khan said the deceased were customers at these shops.
