Car crashes into building housing plasma center; 3 dead

A car crashed into a building housing a plasma center in Pittsburgh, killing three people and injuring two others, authorities said.Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed the fatalities Saturday and also said two other people were injured, one critically.

PTI | Pittsburgh | Updated: 13-06-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:31 IST
Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed the fatalities Saturday and also said two other people were injured, one critically. A firefighter and a paramedic were also treated, he said.

Police, fire and emergency medical services responded after the crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews extinguished a blaze that followed the crash, Hissrich said.

Hissrich said one of those killed was still inside the vehicle in the building; he said he couldn't say whether the other two people killed were in the vehicle and got out or were in the building and were struck. It's unclear how many people were inside at the time of the crash, he said.

Investigators were documenting the scene inside the car and workers were trying to stabilize the seriously damaged building so the vehicle and the victim could be removed, Hissrich said. Police were interviewing donors and workers who were inside, and counselling services are being provided to them.

Hissrich said authorities are reviewing video, talking to witnesses and trying to get background on the driver.

