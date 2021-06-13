Over 50 shanties gutted in fire in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar; no casualty

Fifty-three shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in south east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the fire department received information about it around 11.55 pm, a senior fire official said.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the fire, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Kalindi Kunj Metro station, Madanpur Khadar. The fire was brought under control around 3 am, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)