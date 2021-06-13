Britain wants to ease tensions with EU over N.Ireland, says Raab
13-06-2021
Britain wants to ease tensions with the European Union over trade with Northern Ireland, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday, repeating a warning that the bloc had to realize the province was part of the United Kingdom.
"We want tensions eased, we want a flexible, pragmatic approach. What we cannot have is both the Northern Ireland protocol being applied in a very lopsided way or the Good Friday Agreement being undermined as a result of it," he told Sky News at a G7 meeting in southwestern England.
