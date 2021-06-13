Left Menu

Bidens attend mass before final day of G7 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill went to church on Sunday morning before the final day of the Group of Seven summit in England, with his huge convoy of cars winding around the narrow lanes of Cornwall.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill went to church on Sunday morning before the final day of the Group of Seven summit in England, with his huge convoy of cars winding around the narrow lanes of Cornwall. "Beautiful," the president said, as he later emerged into the sunshine from the small Catholic church, The Sacred Heart and St. Ia, that sits above the bay of St Ives, located on the tip of southwest England.

With police outriders leading the way, a convoy of 17 mostly large black vehicles with flashing lights made their way along the quiet, tiny lanes of the Cornish fishing village before arriving at the church. After leaving mass, Biden escorted his wife to her own vehicle before he returned to his, heading for the summit in the nearby village of Carbis Bay.

The G7 summit is due to finish in the early afternoon on Sunday and the couple will then travel to Windsor Castle to have tea with Queen Elizabeth

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

