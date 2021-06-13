Left Menu

TN CM Stalin announces more relaxations, tea stalls allowed to reopen

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-06-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 15:24 IST
TN CM Stalin announces more relaxations, tea stalls allowed to reopen
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced more relaxations in as many as 27 districts of the state which includes permission for tea shops to reopen from June 14.

Barring 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions respectively, the fresh relaxations would be applicable in the rest of 27 districts including Chennai and other nearby districts.

Tea shops can function from 6 AM to 5 PM and only takeaway services are permitted, Stalin said in a statement and appealed to people to use vessels and avoid using plastic bags to take home the hot beverage.

Tea stalls are ubiquitous in Tamil Nadu which also sell snack foods and these were closed from May 10, when the lockdown kicked in across the state due to the second wave of COVID-19 and the curbs were extended from time to time.

''Sweet and savoury shops are also permitted to be open from 8 AM till 2 PM and only parcel services are allowed.'' Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function.

To help people avail a host of government services like getting certificates for various purposes, e-service centres would also operate from Monday, the Chief Minister said.

Offices of building construction firms are also allowed to work with a 50 per cent workforce, he added.

Construction work has also been allowed already.

After a gap of 35 days, salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in 27 districts in Tamil Nadu would reopen on June 14 and the state government announced such relaxations on Friday and also extended the lockdown till June 21 morning.

Places of worship and tourist locations will continue to remain closed and there would be no public or private bus services during the extended spell of lockdown.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021