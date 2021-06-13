29-yr-old killed in truck-tractor collision in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
A 29-year-old truck driver was killed after his vehicle collided with a tractor here on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred near Dholra village under Titawi Police Station, they said.
Raj Kumar died while the tractor driver sustained injuries and was hospitalised, they said.
