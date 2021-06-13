BPCL opens 200-bed Covid hospital at Bina Refinery

Bharat Petroleum Corporation-run Bina Refinery has opened a 200-bed Covid-19 care hospital at its premises and laid the foundation stone for an oxygen plant.

The refinery in central Madhya Pradesh has also launched a vaccination camp to inoculate all frontline workers and their families apart from all contract workers for free, the company said.

The oxygen bottling & refilling plant adjacent to the refinery will have a capacity to bottle about 25 tonne oxygen and will cater to the oxygen requirement of surrounding district hospitals.

The refinery will incur an overall cost of about Rs 26 crore, of which Rs 25 crore will on the oxygen plant, and an additional Rs 2 crore of monthly running expenses, the company said.

* * * * * * Bank of India to vaccinate all its employees, families Mumbai: Public sector lender Bank of India has successfully concluded a three-day Covid vaccination drive at the bank's head quarters here by inoculating 1,330 staff members and their families.

The bank said it will conduct similar vaccination drives across the country as the shots becomes available. The bank has over 5,000 branches manned by tens of thousands of employees.

