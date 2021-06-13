Left Menu

G7 leaders vow to keep economic support for as long as needed

"We will continue to support our economies for as long as is necessary, shifting the focus of our support from crisis response to promoting growth into the future," the G7 leaders said in a communique at the end of a three-day summit. The plans would create jobs, invest in infrastructure, drive innovation and support people.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:03 IST
Leaders of the Group of Seven economies pledged on Sunday to continue their huge economic support programmes "for as long as is necessary" and avoid the mistakes of the past when stimulus had been scaled back too early. "We will continue to support our economies for as long as is necessary, shifting the focus of our support from crisis response to promoting growth into the future," the G7 leaders said in a communique at the end of a three-day summit.

The plans would create jobs, invest in infrastructure, drive innovation and support people. "This has not been the case with past global crises, and we are determined that this time it will be different," the communique said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

