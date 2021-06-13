Left Menu

IMF will explore options for re-allocating reserves to raise $100 bln for poor countries

She said she would work with IMF members in the coming months on how they could re-allocate some of their SDRs or use budget loans to reach the global target of raising $100 billion to help the most vulnerable countries deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. "This was a consequential summit.

The International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed the Group of Seven's support for expanding the global lender's emergency reserves by $650 billion and said it would work with members on ways to provide $100 billion to the poorest countries.

"This was a consequential summit. The renewed spirit of international cooperation was palpable, with the G7 stepping up its efforts to help the world exit this crisis. I can assure you that the IMF is playing its part," she said.

