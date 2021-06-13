Left Menu

Unlock: Delhi Metro to continue 50 pc seating norms, no standing riders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 22:20 IST
Unlock: Delhi Metro to continue 50 pc seating norms, no standing riders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi government announced further restrictions in lockdown norms on Sunday, Delhi Metro officials said services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

Under the phased unlock process, all activities, including reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones, will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

The DMRC, in a statement, said, ''Delhi Metro services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.'' ''Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions,'' a senior official said.

DMRC services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended in view of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. PTI KND SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
3
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
4
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021