Left Menu

ER urges Bengal govt to allow resumption of suburban train services

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 23:30 IST
ER urges Bengal govt to allow resumption of suburban train services
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Eastern Railway authority has written to the West Bengal government to allow resumption of services with the usual number of suburban trains in view of an increase in passenger load, an official said here on Sunday.

The staff special trains being run at present are getting crowded as essential service providers in various sectors, including health care, police, post offices, insurance, banks and courts, are availing these to reach their destination, he said.

''The Eastern Railway has written to the West Bengal government to allow resumption of the usual number of suburban EMU trains which are run in normal times so as to spread the passenger load and thus reduce crowding,'' the official said.

Owing to the increase in passenger load, it is difficult to maintain COVID protocol in compartments, he said.

''We have given a proposal to the state government to add more trains,'' he said.

The Eastern Railway is running nearly 350 staff special trains every day, he said, adding that the number is not enough to cater to the requirements.

''The problem of crowding is more acute in the Sealdah division, which carries the maximum suburban passenger load,'' he said.

The ER also runs suburban EMU services in its Howrah division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021