ER urges Bengal govt to allow resumption of suburban train services

The Eastern Railway authority has written to the West Bengal government to allow resumption of services with the usual number of suburban trains in view of an increase in passenger load, an official said here on Sunday.

The staff special trains being run at present are getting crowded as essential service providers in various sectors, including health care, police, post offices, insurance, banks and courts, are availing these to reach their destination, he said.

''The Eastern Railway has written to the West Bengal government to allow resumption of the usual number of suburban EMU trains which are run in normal times so as to spread the passenger load and thus reduce crowding,'' the official said.

Owing to the increase in passenger load, it is difficult to maintain COVID protocol in compartments, he said.

''We have given a proposal to the state government to add more trains,'' he said.

The Eastern Railway is running nearly 350 staff special trains every day, he said, adding that the number is not enough to cater to the requirements.

''The problem of crowding is more acute in the Sealdah division, which carries the maximum suburban passenger load,'' he said.

The ER also runs suburban EMU services in its Howrah division.

