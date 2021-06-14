Left Menu

Sustainable Mobility Solutions are Very Important for the Future

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world has welcomed the increase in subsidy under FAME II Scheme as it will help increase EV two-wheeler penetration in the country.Quote from Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company on Revision in FAME II Subsidy, We welcome the governments continued support to EVs. Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this.

PTI | Hosur | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:08 IST
Sustainable Mobility Solutions are Very Important for the Future

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world has welcomed the increase in subsidy under FAME II Scheme as it will help increase EV two-wheeler penetration in the country.

Quote from Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company on Revision in FAME II Subsidy, “We welcome the government’s continued support to EVs. Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this. The improved incentives for electric two-wheelers will increase penetration. Such policy direction should lead to indigenous development of future technology.” About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
3
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021