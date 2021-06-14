Sustainable Mobility Solutions are Very Important for the Future
Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world has welcomed the increase in subsidy under FAME II Scheme as it will help increase EV two-wheeler penetration in the country.Quote from Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company on Revision in FAME II Subsidy, We welcome the governments continued support to EVs. Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this.
Quote from Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company on Revision in FAME II Subsidy, “We welcome the government’s continued support to EVs. Sustainable mobility solutions are very important for the future and TVS is investing significantly behind this. The improved incentives for electric two-wheelers will increase penetration. Such policy direction should lead to indigenous development of future technology.” About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.
