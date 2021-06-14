Left Menu

SimpliContract raises USD 1.8 million in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:17 IST
SimpliContract raises USD 1.8 million in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital
  • Country:
  • India

SimpliContract, an AI and SaaS-based contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, said on Monday it has raised USD 1.8 million in a seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital with participation from Picus Capital, Arka Ventures, and Digital Sparrow Capital.

This funding will drive its efforts in engineering, AI research, and marketing, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

SimpliContract's product supports organisations across the contract lifecycle from request to renewal and enables effective collaboration for internal and external stakeholders such as vendors and customers, it said.

The platform, built with customisable and intelligent workflows, seamlessly integrates with enterprise applications and provides actionable insights to users across procurement, sales, and legal functions, the statement said.

Partner at Kalaari Capital, Ravinder Singh, said, ''90 per cent of global enterprises and 50 per cent of midsize organisations will have CLM solutions in place by 2023. The Global CLM market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion today to USD 5.2 billion by 2027. We believe that the AI- powered CLM platform of SimpliContract will drive and ride this growth.'' ''We are seeing significant interest and adoption in the market within a few months of launch. SimpliContracts AI-driven platform supports over 4,000 enterprise users and manages 30,000-plus contracts worth over USD two billion in value,'' CEO of SimpliContract, Guru Venkatesan, said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021