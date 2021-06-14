Left Menu

Rising to the COVID Challenge, Integra Software Services sets up 161 oxygen beds for govt hospital in Puducherry at a cost of Rs. 30.00 Lakhs (about USD 40,000.00)

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:20 IST
As an organization that strongly believes in giving back to the community, Integra Software Services extends support to the community and industry by providing critical pandemic management aid.

Integra Software Services, based in Puducherry, India, is actively assisting its employees to help them navigate through the pandemic situation and is contributing to society by aiding the state government in its fight against COVID.

In addition to providing comprehensive COVID relief measures, as part of employee welfare initiatives, the organization has also been in touch with the Government of Puducherry for their specific needs and requirements related to public health. After being informed of the need for oxygen beds in Government Medical College and Hospital (IGMCRI) in Puducherry, Integra undertook the task of converting 161 beds into oxygen-facilitated beds by installing centralized oxygen pipelines, flow meters, and oxygen regulators to individual beds at a cost of Rs. 30.00 Lakhs (about USD 40,000.00).

The organization further interacted with the Government of Tamil Nadu, India, through CII (Confederation of Indian Industries) to assist government-assigned hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Sriram Subramanya, Founder, and CEO of Integra Software Services, along with 9 CEO Bouncing Board industrialists imported 1000 new oxygen cylinders from Singapore to contribute to the cause. All procured oxygen cylinders were handed over to the Government of Tamil Nadu in the presence of the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr. M. K. Stalin.

About Integra Software Services Integra Software Services, founded in 1994 as a partnership organization and incorporated as a private limited company in 2000, is one of the leading content services and digital solutions services providers, with multiple offices in India and offices in the US and the UK.

