Left Menu

Recruiter SThree half-year income rises; appoints new CFO

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:44 IST
Recruiter SThree half-year income rises; appoints new CFO
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British recruiting firm SThree Plc on Monday posted a rise in half-year net fees, as a ramp-up in vaccinations and re-opening of some economies encouraged many companies to accelerate their recruiting in key markets.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering, and tech sector, also appointed Andrew Beach as its new chief financial officer, who will be formally appointed to the board on July 15.

Also Read: British intelligence believes COVID-19 lab leak theory 'feasible': Report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021