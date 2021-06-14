Driver killed, four injured as rock falls on car in Uttarakhand

A car driver was killed while four members of a family travelling in it were injured on Monday when a rock fell on the vehicle here, an official said.

The accident took place near Kunjapuri in Tehri district when the five were going from Raiwala to Ghansali, SDM, Narendra Nagar, Yukta Mishra, said.

Advertisement

The driver was killed on the spot as the front side of the vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, she said.He was identified as 40-year-old Sunil Bhatt, a resident of Ghansali.

The injured including Nilam Devi (30) and her two daughters and son were rushed to a hospital in Narendra Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)