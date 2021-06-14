Left Menu

Driver killed, four injured as rock falls on car in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:06 IST
Driver killed, four injured as rock falls on car in Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

A car driver was killed while four members of a family travelling in it were injured on Monday when a rock fell on the vehicle here, an official said.

The accident took place near Kunjapuri in Tehri district when the five were going from Raiwala to Ghansali, SDM, Narendra Nagar, Yukta Mishra, said.

The driver was killed on the spot as the front side of the vehicle was badly damaged in the accident, she said.He was identified as 40-year-old Sunil Bhatt, a resident of Ghansali.

The injured including Nilam Devi (30) and her two daughters and son were rushed to a hospital in Narendra Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021