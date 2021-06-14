Left Menu

Recruiter SThree income scales above pre-pandemic levels, appoints new CFO

The recruiter also announced that it had appointed Andrew Beach as its new chief financial officer, replacing Alex Smith who will be stepping down after spending more than 13 years with the company. SThree's overall group net fees for the six months ended May 31 came in at 164.3 million pounds ($231.76 million), 10% higher than a year earlier and 3% above pre-pandemic levels.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 12:23 IST
Recruiter SThree income scales above pre-pandemic levels, appoints new CFO
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British firm SThree Plc on Monday posted a rise in half-year net fees, as a ramp-up in vaccinations and re-opening of some economies encouraged many companies to accelerate their recruiting in key markets.

The recruiter saw strength across its operating regions and benefited heavily from its life sciences and technology sectors in the U.S., German and Dutch businesses. Recruitment firms were severely hurt by the economic damage stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic last year, forcing SThree to cease all hiring activities and slash its dividend and management pay to cushion the blow. Businesses reopened for a while since then, though fresh restrictions in some countries pose new challenges.

SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering, and tech sector, said on Monday that it intends to recommend an interim dividend for the current financial year. The recruiter also announced that it had appointed Andrew Beach as its new chief financial officer, replacing Alex Smith who will be stepping down after spending more than 13 years with the company.

SThree's overall group net fees for the six months ended May 31 came in at 164.3 million pounds ($231.76 million), 10% higher than a year earlier and 3% above pre-pandemic levels. Earlier this month, the company had also raised its annual profit forecast, and was later joined by its peer Robert Walters in a similar upward revision.

($1 = 0.7089 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021