JSW Cement enters construction chemicals biz, launches green products

JSW Cement said on Monday it has entered the construction chemical sector with the launch of a green product range in the category.

The range comprises 'Enduro Plast' readymix plaster, 'Krysta Leakproof' integral crystalline waterproofing compound and'Duraflor'floorhardner, it said in a statement.

JSW Cement has established a 0.3-million-ton manufacturing facility in Ballari in Karnataka to produce its construction chemical product range.

It has begun the roll-out of these products and will cover key markets across Karnataka.

''With the exponential growth seen over the years in the construction chemicals category, JSWs focus on dry-mix mortar market is expected to reach a contribution often per cent for JSW Cement's consolidated revenues within the next 4 -5 years,'' the statement said.

JSW Cement Business Head - Construction Chemicals, Mubin Hussain said the construction chemicals and drymix industry sector is roughly Rs 12,000 crore with an expected compound annual growth rate of ten per cent over the next few years.

''With advances in green product technologies, this sector will see a dynamic shift from conventional construction mix ratios to extracted by-product engineered compositions.

These product segments are expected to grow four-folds by 2024-25,'' he said.

JSW Cement Ltd is part of the USD 12 billion JSW Group Indian conglomerate with interests in steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, ventures and paints.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

