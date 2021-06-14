Uttam Group installs 22 PSA oxygen generation plants in Delhi hospitals

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a virtual meet on Saturday, June 12, 2021, inaugurated 22 PSA oxygen generating plants for hospitals spread across Delhi. The plants have been installed by Uttam Group of Companies who have been working on this project with the Delhi Govt. for ease of medical grade oxygen supply to various government hospitals and making them self-reliant in producing medical grade oxygen right in their premises.

With a combined capacity of 13000 cubic meters per day, these 22 PSA oxygen generating plants are a revolutionary step and aim to disrupt the way oxygen has been procured and delivered till now. Few installations of these medical oxygen generators are unique in their nature as their module and capacity can be increased as per the rising demand for oxygen. These EN ISO: 13485 certified oxygen generation plants can generate 'on-demand oxygen by taking in atmospheric air and producing medical grade oxygen in quick and simple steps. Not only is the process efficient, easier to operate & maintain but is also environment friendly. It is extremely cost-effective as compared to the present mode of supplies.

Advertisement

The "second wave" which hit India in April - May 2021 had highlighted the weakness in the supply system of medical grade oxygen. Regular and quick availability of medical-grade oxygen across Delhi was the need of the hour. Hence, reacting to the sensitivity of the situation, Uttam Group of Companies came forward to provide and install these generators in an astonishing time frame of 6 weeks. Speaking about the inauguration Anand Sharma Vice president, Marketing of Uttam Group of Companies said, "Uttam has been in the forefront of introducing state of art equipment in the health care segment in India. Be it aluminum-alloy cylinders or medical-grade oxygen generators; we have been there to serve the nation. Uttam has been offering medical oxygen generators for nearly 10 years and when the time came, we were prepared to install them in such a short time. These generators could not have come at a better time. We hope that these generators bring succor to the residents of Delhi."

Uttam has closely worked with the Indian Army, UNDP, Government of Rajasthan, Government of Uttarakhand, and Corporate giants like Capgemini and Saint Gobain & HCL in providing oxygen to the masses with their oxygen generator Brand Novair. Uttam's vast experience in handling a sensitive situation, reacting and preparedness to provide the best has been the brand's hallmark in its 40 years of existence. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)