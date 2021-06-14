Left Menu

Pil Italica Lifestyle plans to expand base in southern India

Plastic furniture manufacturer Pil Italica Lifestyle on Monday said it plans to expand its base in the five states of southern India by setting up or acquiring or leasing additional manufacturing facilities and aims to increase production by 3,600 metric tonnes per annum.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:02 IST
Plastic furniture manufacturer Pil Italica Lifestyle on Monday said it plans to expand its base in the five states of southern India by setting up or acquiring or leasing additional manufacturing facilities and aims to increase production by 3,600 metric tonnes per annum. The company is also looking to set up fulfilment centres in Hyderabad and Chennai. ''The company plans to expand its base in the 5 states of Southern India by setting up or acquiring or leasing additional manufacturing facilities to increase production by 3,600 MT per annum,'' Pil Italica Lifestyle said in a regulatory filing. The company said to cater to the Southern India market, the company is planning to set up fulfilment centres in Hyderabad and Chennai. At present, it has a fulfilment centre in Bengaluru.

''These fulfilment centres will provide faster distribution to our current distributors and dealers and will also enable the company to expand further and faster across Southern India,'' it noted. The company said it will announce its ambitious five-year mega expansion plan at its annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24, 2021. Pil Italica Lifestyle is a moulded plastic furniture manufacturer. Its product portfolio includes plastic chairs, tables, trolley, sun loungers, crates, storage bins and waste bins. These products are made in the company's industrial unit spread across 18,500 sq mt in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

