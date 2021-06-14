Virtual Events Platform, Hubilo Onboards Sudip Mitra as Senior VP of Engineering

With the pandemic disrupting businesses and industries in 2020, Hubilo was one of the first companies to pivot its business into becoming a cloud-based virtual event management software provider. In the past year, the company has managed to turn its tables, raising back-to-back rounds of funding from the likes of Lightspeed, Balderton Capital,, and is now actively expanding its team to augment its intelligent and interactive platform experience in the domain.

CTO search firm Purple Quarter joined hands with Hubilo in keeping with the latter's growing leadership requirement. The search firm, in its part, ensured that the Senior position was closed in just three weeks. ''Working with fast-paced startups, we are always trying to match up to their operational pace with our delivery timelines. We are ecstatic that we could help Hubilo find a suitable tech leader with Sudip,'' said Roopa Kumar, COO, Purple Quarter.

Speaking of Sudip's addition to Hubilo, Vaibhav Jain, CEO & Founder, said, ''Hubilo is witnessing some very interesting shifts at the moment and it's an exciting time for the team altogether. Sudip's rich and diverse experience, I believe, will add to our advantage as we are on a mission to build a world-class platform together,'' and further added, ''In taking forward Hubilo's journey, I appreciate Purple Quarter's partnership and streamlined support.'' Based in Bangalore, Sudip, until recently, was serving as the VP of Engineering at Games24X7 for close to six years and has over 13 years of experience. He has also worked for CA Technologies and Cisco earlier in his career. As the Senior VP of Engineering at Hubilo, Sudip will help build a tech ecosystem for Hubilo which synthesizes cutting-edge technologies along with productization philosophies that translates engineering velocity to business values. This will catapult Hubilo as a market leader in the Virtual Event Management space.

''Hubilo's courage to convert the current adversity into opportunity inspires me. I look forward to leveraging their canvas and invest in technologies that help deliver top-of-the-class Hybrid products that converge Video, Data Play & Engagement,'' said Sudip, who joined the company on June 7.

Like Sudip, Purple Quarter's unrivaled network in the tech circle has helped match several leading startups like Vedantu, Swiggy, Pharmeasy, Hike, Licious, Urban Company, Lendingkart, Acko, with their technology leaders.

About Purple Quarter Purple Quarter is a bespoke CTO search firm based out of Bangalore. In less than four years, we have mapped over 4000+ leaders across the globe. Our singular approach to tech leadership hiring has given us a detailed acumen into the Tech Leadership hiring space, especially in the startup ecosystem. Our robust clientele includes early-stage to mature startups such as Inmobi, Swiggy, Acko, PharmEasy, hike, Urban Company, and many more.

