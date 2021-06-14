Aon Brand Replaces Anviti in India

Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited renamed Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that it will operate its insurance and reinsurance broking business under the Aon brand name in India effective immediately.

Aon acquired a 49 percent stake in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, in 2020. With the required regulatory approvals now complete, Anviti will be rebranded and the firm will operate as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited, said, “We are glad to have completed the transition of Anviti to Aon. We will continue to be trusted advisors to our clients in India and look forward to helping them mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect their business and people.” Sandeep Malik, CEO, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, “Aon’s team will strongly support Indian businesses in moving forward with confidence and certainty during these challenging times. Through our expertise, we will innovate new sources of value for our clients and create new opportunities for our colleagues.” More information about Aon’s offerings in India is available here.

About Aon Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

