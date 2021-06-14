Left Menu

Aon Brand Replaces Anviti in India

With the required regulatory approvals now complete, Anviti will be rebranded and the firm will operate as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited, said, We are glad to have completed the transition of Anviti to Aon. We will continue to be trusted advisors to our clients in India and look forward to helping them mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect their business and people. Sandeep Malik, CEO, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, Aons team will strongly support Indian businesses in moving forward with confidence and certainty during these challenging times.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:38 IST
Aon Brand Replaces Anviti in India
  • Country:
  • India

Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited renamed Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced that it will operate its insurance and reinsurance broking business under the Aon brand name in India effective immediately.

Aon acquired a 49 percent stake in the Indian composite broking firm, Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, in 2020. With the required regulatory approvals now complete, Anviti will be rebranded and the firm will operate as Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited.

Jonathan Pipe, CEO, Aon India Insurance Brokers Private Limited, said, “We are glad to have completed the transition of Anviti to Aon. We will continue to be trusted advisors to our clients in India and look forward to helping them mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect their business and people.” Sandeep Malik, CEO, Asia Pacific, Aon, said, “Aon’s team will strongly support Indian businesses in moving forward with confidence and certainty during these challenging times. Through our expertise, we will innovate new sources of value for our clients and create new opportunities for our colleagues.” More information about Aon’s offerings in India is available here.

About Aon Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn Stay up to date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and hear from Aon’s expert advisors in The One Brief.

Sign up for News Alerts here.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021