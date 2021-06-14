Left Menu

Wholesale inflation jumps to 12.9 pc in May on low base effect

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) hit a high of 12.94 per cent in May as compared to negative 3.37 per cent in the same month of previous year, data released by the government on Monday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 13:46 IST
Wholesale inflation jumps to 12.9 pc in May on low base effect
Fuel and power inflation stood at 37.6 pc due to higher petrol and diesel prices. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The annual rate of inflation based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI) hit a high of 12.94 per cent in May as compared to negative 3.37 per cent in the same month of previous year, data released by the government on Monday showed. It was 10.49 per cent in April. The low base in May 2020 was due to implementation of a stringent nationwide lockdown.

"The high rate of inflation in May 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum, mineral oils viz petrol, diesel, naphtha, furnace oil etc and manufactured products," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Food prices rose to 4.31 per cent in May while fuel and power inflation stood at 37.61 per cent due to higher petrol and diesel prices. A global recovery has pushed up crude oil and prices of other commodities.

The price rise in manufacturing products was 10.83 per cent due to effects of supply-side bottlenecks stemming from local Covid-19 lockdowns. The increase in prices are primarily contributed by manufacture of basic metals, food products, fabricated metals, chemical & chemical products, and electrical equipment.

Four groups that witnessed decrease in prices are manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products; wood and of products of wood and cork; textiles; tobacco products while the manufacture of rubber and plastics products remain unchanged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021