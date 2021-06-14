All centrally protected ASI monuments to reopen from June 16
PTI | Agra | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments closed for around two months due to the Covid pandemic will be reopened on June 16, an ASI official said.
Visitors will be able to book entry tickets online and no offline booking facility will be available, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Archaeological Survey of India
Advertisement