AskSid strengthens its retail AI offering for South Asian customers by integrating with Zalo

With more than 80% of smartphone users in Vietnam having installed Zalo, this is a big move that will help global retail brands succeed in Vietnam by being available on the country's most popular messaging channel.

BENGALURU, India, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AskSid has announced its successful integration with Zalo, Vietnam's most popular digital communication channel. As a retail-specific digital shopping assistant, AskSid has supported global retail brands to automate their customer support, discover insights, and enhance shopping experiences with its full-stack verticalized AI solution.

With live implementations of its AI solution running successfully in markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, the move to integrate with Vietnam's super app Zalo is indicative of AskSid's vision of ensuring a truly glocal approach, by introducing its solution on another highly popular messaging channel.

Currently live in 23+ countries and supporting 15+ international languages, on channels including Web, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Slack, Microsoft Teams, etc, AskSid is poised to help retailers create a serious mark in the Vietnam market by adding Zalo to its integrations arsenal.

Zalo has made a name for itself by giving global apps like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Viber stiff competition with its UI-rich elements like cards, buttons, stickers, and a range of features that extends to paying bills, booking a cab, or doctor's appointment, and even applying for a loan. Through AskSid's digital shopping assistant deployed on the Zalo channel, retail brands can now engage with customers on their channel of choice, enabling greater conversions and engagement.

Dinesh Sharma, CTO & Co-founder at AskSid said, ''Natural Language is going to be the new user interface of retail e-commerce and our Zalo integration is just one among many such channels we have as part of our exciting product roadmap.'' AskSid has successfully launched its digital shopping assistant for a global paints & coatings brand through Zalo in Vietnam, enabling customers to browse paints & coatings, discover color palettes, ask queries, and engage live with the brand, from the comfort of their favorite application.

The combination of AskSid's retail AI capabilities including Conversational AI, 24/7 Live Chat, and Advanced AI Analytics, with Zalo's unique features is all set to transform the quality of online customer support available in Vietnam.

The news of this integration is most welcome in an industry like retail that has been quick to adopt Conversational AI-enabled digital shopping assistants like AskSid, a market that is predicted to be valued at $13.9 Billion by 2025.

About AskSid - A digital shopping assistant that helps retail brands sell more faster An advanced AI-enabled virtual advisor built to meet the evolving needs of global retail and CPG brands, AskSid is the only full-stack solution designed to manage customer support and customer experience end-to-end. Currently live in 23+ countries and supporting 100+ international languages, AskSid's Virtual Advisor leverages the power of conversational AI, backed by retail AI models that extract unique consumer insights from conversations, most of which are undiscovered by the brand. Delivering seamless conversations across a multitude of channels including websites, mobile apps, social media channels, and in-store, AskSid helps retail brands automate customer support. Brands can now deploy a robust self-learning conversational AI solution across channels, meet customer needs, identify business opportunities, and engage proactively and intelligently 24/7.

