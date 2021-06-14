Left Menu

IOB clocks Q4 net profit at Rs 350 crore

Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 350 crore in the quarter ended March as against Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:54 IST
IOB clocks Q4 net profit at Rs 350 crore
The bank has about 3,400 domestic and six foreign branches.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 350 crore in the quarter ended March as against Rs 144 crore in the year-ago period. lnterest income declined to Rs 4,057 crore in Q4 FY21 as from Rs 4,442 crore in Q4 FY20 while total income came down to Rs 5,074 crore from Rs 5,537 crore.

However, deposits rose to Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 2.2 lakh crore while gross advonces stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore as against Rs 1.34 lakh crore in the same period. Total business was at Rs 3.79 lakh crore as on March-end as compared to Rs 3.57 lakh crore last year.

But worryingly, gross non-performing assets continued to be high at Rs 15,323 crore with a ratio of 11.69 per cent of gross advances. In Q4 FY20, they totalled Rs 19,913 crore with a ratio of 14.78 per cent. IOB said it received Rs 4,100 crore as capital infusion by the government for which it has allotted 246.54 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash of issue price of Rs 16.63 per equity share (including premium of Rs 6.63 per equity share) on preferential basis.

Upon allotment made, the government's shareholding increased to 96.38 per cent from 95.84 per cent. Reports say the government may sell its stake in IOB as part of its banks privatisation drive announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021