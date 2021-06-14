FIS kicks-off COVID-19 Employee Vaccination Drive across India

Financial technology leader, FIS® (NYSE: FIS) has begun its COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees and their immediate family across 8 office locations in India.

FIS, which houses one-third of its global workforce in India, aims to help vaccinate 10,000 plus people under its employee health and wellbeing program. In the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive, the company will help with the vaccinations of around 5000 people, which includes employees and their family members from Pune, Mumbai, Mohali, Noida, and Bangalore.

FIS has partnered with some of India's leading healthcare providers including Villa Poonawalla Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, and Manipal Hospitals to carry out the vaccination program across the country for all medical insured employees and their covered dependents. The vaccination drive, which started in Pune on May 31st, will be carried out in a phased manner in Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Gurgaon, Noida, Mohali, and Indore.

''Win as One Team when serving our colleagues, clients, and communities is one of FIS' core values,'' said Amol Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer - India & Philippines, FIS. ''It's been so inspiring to see FIS colleagues in India, U.S., UK, and other locales around the world come together to bolster the wellbeing of those who need help. This vaccination program is just one of the initiatives we've put in place to help our India colleagues successfully cope with the challenges presented by the pandemic.'' Other FIS-led Health Initiatives in India Launched a toll-free helpline number manned by FIS colleagues in India to assist with various kinds of medical support such as ambulance service, oxygen requirement, hospitalization, critical medicines, and doctor on call.

Developed and rolled out an app to enable employees to schedule vaccine appointments via their mobile phones.

Provide immediate financial support through the FIS Cares program.

Organized a voluntary blood plasma donation drive for employees who have fully recovered from COVID-19.

To support impacted colleagues, FIS is providing basic home quarantine kits, which include disinfectant spray, thermometer, gloves, three-layered mask, sanitizers, and wipes.

Full-time Doctors and Counsellor are available for FIS colleagues to speak directly to.

