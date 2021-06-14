Left Menu

HCL Tech appoints Siki Giunta to lead cloud consulting, offering strategy

Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organisation to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model, Giunta, Executive Vice President - HCLCloudSmart at HCL Technologies, said.Organisations today are facing an urgent need to rethink cloud to accelerate digital transformation and maximise business value in alignment with customer needs, organisational goals and unique market conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:03 IST
HCL Tech appoints Siki Giunta to lead cloud consulting, offering strategy
IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has appointed former Accenture executive Siki Giunta to further accelerate its cloud consulting and offerings in client markets.

Using its HCLCloudSmart suite of offerings, solutions, services and products, the company help clients achieve business transformation according to their unique industry needs and market conditions. Siki brings to HCL a rich experience in leading the development of global cloud strategies for multinational clients as well as strategy and implementation of cloud with a specific focus on building vertical applications with cloud providers and partners, a statement said. She has successfully scaled enterprise-grade hybrid cloud, data centre and hosting businesses and joins HCL from Accenture, it added.

She has also led several other leadership positions in the industry, including the CEO of Managed Objects and Fortisphere.

Cloud has become the strategic pillar within any organisation to build a responsive, scalable and resilient business model, Giunta, Executive Vice President - HCLCloudSmart at HCL Technologies, said.

''Organisations today are facing an urgent need to 'rethink cloud' to accelerate digital transformation and maximise business value in alignment with customer needs, organisational goals and unique market conditions. I am excited to join HCL and look forward to driving further momentum to the #HCLCloudSmart journey,” she added.

Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head Ecosystems at HCL Technologies said Giunta's knowledge in Cloud and Agile software development with a unique lens of industry relevance and proven experience of leading global firms, will be of tremendous benefit to #HCLCloudSmart. ''At HCL, she will further strengthen the collective power of our Cloud Services, Frameworks and Products with a business-aligned narrative at the centre,'' he added.

