Left Menu

Total lockdown in 17 panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:14 IST
Total lockdown in 17 panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dakshina Kannada administration has announced a total lockdown in 17-gram panchayats in the district where more than 50 Covid-19 cases are reported.

District deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said the complete lockdown will be in force in Neermarga and Konaje in Mangaluru taluk, eight villages in Belthangady, five villages in Sullia, and two in Kadaba from 9 AM on Monday to 9 AM on June 21.

Only those in the medical sector, milk supply, petrol bunks, and other emergency services will be allowed to move in the villages and outside.

Task forces are deployed in the sealed villages who will provide essential items to the residents on a payment basis, he said.

Meanwhile, in Udupi, lockdown norms have been eased from Monday in the wake of the improved Covid-19 situation.

Shops selling essential items have been allowed time till 2 PM.

Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha has issued instructions to officials to ensure that shops transacting business are strictly abiding by the Covid-19 restrictions.

All the previous lockdown guidelines will continue to be followed till June 21.

People can now travel by autorickshaws and taxis subject to a maximum of two passengers at a time, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021