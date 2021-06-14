Left Menu

Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nickel prices were up 0.07 per cent to Rs 1,345.70 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday, as speculators built up fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the June delivery gained Rs 1, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 1,345.70 per kg in a business turnover of 1,745 lots.

A rise in demand in the spot market from alloy makers mainly supported the price rise in nickel futures, analysts said.

