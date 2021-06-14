Lupin gets UK marketing authorisation for generic pressurised metered dose inhaler

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said its UK subsidiary has received approval from the regulatory authority to market Luforbec pressurised metered dose inhaler used for regular treatment of asthma in the UK market.

Lupin Healthcare (UK) Ltd has received approval from Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to market Luforbec (beclometasone dipropionate/formoterol fumarate dihydrate) 100/6 µg pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI), Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The product is the first branded generic of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A 's Fostair 100/6 µg pMDI, it added.

Luforbec 100/6 µg pMDI is indicated for regular treatment of asthma and for the symptomatic treatment of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Lupin said.

In the twelve months to February 2021, the NHS spent over GBP 179 million on Fostair 100/6 µg pMDI and the availability of Luforbec 100/6 µg pMDI offers significant savings potential for the NHS, upon launch, it added.

''We are truly delighted to receive the first marketing authorization for generic Fostair 100/6 µg pMDI in the UK. This is an important milestone for our respiratory franchise as we expand our product offering across the globe,” Lupin Ltd CEO Vinita Gupta said.

