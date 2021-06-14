Left Menu

Elderly man found dead inside train in Jammu

A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a train at the railway station here, officials said on Monday. The train had reached the Jammu Railway Station from Odisha and was parked in the washing line when Government Railway Police GRP personnel spotted the body on Sunday, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:48 IST
Elderly man found dead inside train in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man was found dead inside a train at the railway station here, officials said on Monday. The train had reached the Jammu Railway Station from Odisha and was parked in the washing line when Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spotted the body on Sunday, the officials said. They said the body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College for post-mortem and identification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021