Left Menu

Adani denies report of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Monday denied reports suggesting the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen accounts of three foreign funds holding shares in Adani Group companies.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:04 IST
Adani denies report of NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts
The company said that clarification is being issued for protection of minority investors interest. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Monday denied reports suggesting the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has frozen accounts of three foreign funds holding shares in Adani Group companies. "We regret to mention that these reports are blatantly erroneous and is done to deliberately mislead the investing community," said Company Secretary Kamlesh Bhagia.

"This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group," he said in a statement. "Given the seriousness of the article and its consequential adverse impact on minority investors, we requested Registrar and Transfer Agent, with respect to the status of the Demat Account of the aforesaid funds and have their written confirmation vide its e-mail dated 14th June, 2021, clarifying that the demat account in which the aforesaid funds hold the shares of the company are not frozen."

Bhagia said the clarification is being issued in the larger public interest and for the protection of minority investors' interest. Reports said accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, which together own over Rs 43,500 crore worth of shares in four Adani Group companies, were frozen on or before May 31.

But stocks of Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas tumbled rapidly throughout the day. Most of them had recently touched record high levels after they outperformed the market by surging multi-fold over the past one year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021