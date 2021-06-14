Left Menu

Gujarat: Two children among three members of a family killed in SUV-truck collision

PTI | Valsad | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:07 IST
Gujarat: Two children among three members of a family killed in SUV-truck collision
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mother-daughter duo and another child were killed and four other members of their family were injured after the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck on a national highway in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last night when seven members of a family were returning in their SUV from Daman to Ankleshwar after attending the last rites of their relative, an official said.

''The driver of the car lost his control at the wheel following which the SUV jumped on a road divider, hit a street lamp post before ramming into a truck from behind. Three persons were killed on the spot,'' he said. The deceased included Rafat Kachwala (32), her daughter Mannat (8), and Rafat's niece Khushi (10), police said.

The injured persons were rushed to two hospitals, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021