PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:44 IST
MG Motor India has successfully converted its Hector Plus SUV into a COVID-19 mobile testing unit, which will be used for COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and other mobile healthcare services in Gujarat, the company said on Monday. The first unit was handed over to the Halol administration in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat, it said. The mobile testing vehicle will be used by healthcare professionals for RT-PCR test sample collection in a safe manner at affected locations besides its usage in conducting the vaccination drive in remote areas.

********************* Nissan, Datsun cars available for CSD beneficiaries *Nissan and Datsun brands of cars, including the recently launched all-new Nissan Magnite, have been made available in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) and Defence personnel can now avail all CSD approved-applicable discounts and offers through these outlets across the country, a release said on Monday.The process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicles to be purchased, uploading of dealer and customer documents, and issuance of Local Supply order (LSO), Nissan Motor India said.

********************* Power Gummies raises USD 1 mn in fresh funding round * Nutraceutical start-up Power Gummies on Monday said it has raised around USD 1 million in a fresh funding round led by 9Unicorns, with participation from investors such as DSG and Pivot Ventures.

''We are quite optimistic about this segment that is all set to witness massive innovations in the coming months and would continue to stay invested in such preventive health products,'' 9Unicorns Co-Founder Apoorva Ranjan Sharma said.

Power Gummies is a New Delhi-headquartered dietary supplement brand.

