Left Menu

RPower seeks shareholders' nod to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 cr to RInfra

In the postal ballot notice, the company said it aims to be debt-free.To meet this objective and to enhance networth and financial position, it is proposed that existing debt facilities provided by the companys promoter, RInfra, be capitalised by converting or appropriating the same into equity shares andor warrants convertible into equity shares, it stated.RInfra has consented to the proposed preferential issue and confirmed its eligibility, it stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:25 IST
RPower seeks shareholders' nod to issue of shares, warrants worth Rs 1,325 cr to RInfra
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Powerboard has sought shareholders' approval for a preferential issue of 59.5 crore equity shares and 73 crore warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to its promoter firm Reliance Infrastructure, through postal ballot.

''We wish to inform you that dispatch of the Postal Ballot Notice and the Postal Ballot Form has been completed on June 14, 2021,'' according to a BSE filing.

The results of the postal ballot will be announced on or before 5.00 pm on July 15.

Reliance Power's board on Sunday approved a preferential issue of 59.5 crore equity shares and 73 crore warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to its promoter firm Reliance Infrastructure.

The company on Monday said the postal ballot notice and form are being sent to the company's members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Register of Beneficial owners maintained by the depositories as of Friday, June 4, 2021, (cut-off date) seeking their approval through postal ballot. According to the postal ballot notice, the proposal to issue 59.5 crore equity shares and 73 crore warrants worth Rs 1,325 crore to RInfra is listed as a special resolution. In the postal ballot notice, the company said it aims to be debt-free.

To meet this objective and to enhance the net worth and financial position, it is proposed that existing debt facilities provided by the company's promoter, RInfra, be capitalized by converting or appropriating the same into equity shares and/or warrants convertible into equity shares, it stated.

RInfra has consented to the proposed preferential issue and confirmed its eligibility, it stated. The proposed preferential issue of equity shares and/or warrants shall be by conversion or appropriation of the existing debt availed by the company of up to Rs 1,325 crore (assuming exercise of rights attached to all warrants), it said in the notice. The proposed issue of shares and warrants to RInfra will reduce Reliance Power's standalone debt by Rs 1,325 crore.

RPower's consolidated debt will reduce by Rs 3,200 crore in 2021-22. RInfra and other promoter holding in Reliance Power will increase up to 25 percent after issuing of equity shares and will further increase to over 38 percent on the conversion of warrants, benefitting eight lakh shareholders of Reliance Infrastructure.

RPower has also sought shareholders' approval for issuance of foreign currency convertible bonds; and securities through qualified institutions placement under the postal ballot notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021